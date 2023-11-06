AJ Armstrong trial: Start reset again until July

Example video title will go here for this video

The first two trials for Antonio “AJ” Armstrong Jr., ended in hung juries. He's accused of killing his parents while they slept in their Bellaire-area home in 2016.

Below is the background of the case and reports from the first two mistrials.

If convicted this time around, Armstrong would face a sentence of life in prison and would be eligible for parole after 40 years.

Armstrong's first two trials, in 2019 and again last October, ended in mistrials because jurors couldn't agree on a verdict. In criminal trials, all twelve jurors must agree.

Johnson also barred anyone inside the courtroom from recording video, taking photos, or using cell phones or laptops. That means you won't see video or photos from inside the courtroom during our coverage of the trial. Opening statements and closing arguments also won't be streamed live this time around.

The judge has issued a gag order in the case so neither side could tell us what came up at the last minute.

Armstrong and several family members who are supporting him then left the courtroom.

Opening statements will start at 10:30 a.m. July 31 and the trial is projected to end Aug. 23.

“There is a continual, ongoing issue that must be addressed," Judge Kelli Johnson said in court. “Please don’t speculate as to what that issue is because the information has not been released.”

Armstrong is accused of killing his sleeping parents in their Bellaire-area home in southwest Houston in 2016 when he was 16 years old.

The third capital murder trial for Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr. was reset again Monday morning. Opening statements are now set for July 31.

"Individual voir dire is incredibly rare in criminal cases that are non-death penalty," KHOU 11 legal analyst Carmen Roe said. "The last time we saw it in a criminal case was actually Robert Durst out of Galveston."

Over the last month, prosecutors and defense attorneys questioned the jury panel individually instead of in a group in hopes of putting together a jury that will reach a verdict.

The jury is made up of six women and 10 men, including four alternates.

A jury was seated for the third trial last Wednesday, May 31, nearly a month after jury selection began.

2016 killings : Antonio Armstrong, Sr. and Dawn Armstrong found dead

On July 29, 2016, investigators said they believe Antonio Armstrong Jr., shot his parents at close range while they slept inside the Bellaire-area home.

Harris County prosecutor John Brewer said Armstrong Jr. called 911 at 1:40 a.m. and told dispatchers he heard gunshots coming from his parent's room.

Armstrong Jr. blamed a masked intruder, but investigators said they found no evidence of forced entry into the house.

According to authorities, Dawn Armstrong was shot twice in her head and Armstrong Sr. was shot once. They said both had pillows over their heads. Dawn Armstrong was pronounced dead at the scene while Armstrong Sr. was taken to a hospital where he later died. Both were 42.

Houston Police Sgt. J.P. Horelica said after discovering there was no forced entry and a bullet hole in the ceiling of the Armstrongs' bedroom, the focus shifted to Armstrong Jr. as a suspect. Brewer said a .22-caliber pistol was found on the kitchen counter along with a note. Also, Brewer said an upstairs motion detector caught movement at 1:09 a.m. Brewer said police found three shell casings in the master bedroom.

“The alarm tells us more than just the killer came from inside the house. The alarm tells us that the killer came from upstairs,” Brewer said when KHOU 11 News covered the story in 2019.