Hearing to suppress evidence in AJ Armstrong trial scheduled for Tuesday

Antonio “AJ” Armstrong Jr. is accused of killing his parents while they slept in their Bellaire-area home in 2016. His first two trials ended with hung juries.

A hearing to suppress evidence in the third capital murder trial of Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr. is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

It's not clear if the evidence in question is the reason Armstrong's trial was postponed for a week and then delayed until July 31.

“There is a continual, ongoing issue that must be addressed," Judge Kelli Johnson said in court after announcing the delay last week. “Please don’t speculate as to what that issue is because the information has not been released.”

Armstrong is accused of killing his sleeping parents in their Bellaire-area home in southwest Houston in 2016 when he was 16 years old. His first two trials, in 2019 and 2022, ended in mistrials because jurors couldn't agree on a verdict.

KHOU 11 legal analyst Carmen Roe said the third trial being delayed for a second time means there is clearly a significant issue. She said it's unheard of to spend a month picking a jury for a trial, only to delay it for nearly two months.

"There's no question that we may lose some jurors in the course of a seven-week delay on this trial," she said. "There are four alternates, and there's a good reason for having four alternates as we can see."

Johnson has issued a gag order in the case so neither Armstrong's defense team nor the prosecutors could say what came up at the last minute.

Johnson also barred anyone inside the courtroom from recording video, taking photos, or using cell phones or laptops. That means you won't see video or photos from inside the courtroom during the trial.

If convicted this time around, Armstrong would face a sentence of life in prison and would be eligible for parole after 40 years.