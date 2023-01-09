First look at evidence in the AJ Armstrong capital murder trial

Armstrong killed his parents in their Bellaire-area home in 2016.

HOUSTON — We’re getting a first look at some of the evidence in the AJ Armstrong trial. Armstrong was recently convicted of capital murder in the 2016 shooting death of his parents. It was the third time he stood trial. The first two ended in mistrials.

On Friday, went inside a criminal exhibit room where the evidence for the Armstrong trial is being stored.

“When I bring the exhibits back, I box them,” said Rhonda Spinks, the senior criminal exhibit clerk for Harris County. “If they’re in a box completely by themselves, I put a label on it with the case number and defendant’s name.”

Spinks is authorized to pull out the Armstrong trial exhibits upon media request.

We saw firsthand pictures taken at the crime scene of the Armstrong home in Bellaire on July 29, 2016. That includes the gun used to kill Antonio and Dawn Armstrong and a note that says, “I’m watching you" left on the kitchen counter.

We also saw Armstrong’s bloody shirt that the prosecution used as evidence and pictures of carpet burn.

This was linked to when Armstrong, at just 16 years old, tried to burn the house down a few days before murdering his parents.

We also saw the board prosecutors used in their closing argument that displayed an alarm motion detector timeline.

The court reporter on this case handed everything over to Spinks, who told us she doesn’t take her role lightly.

“We don’t sit here and go through stuff for fun or giggles,” she said. “It’s preserved until its entirety.”

If an appeal happens, regardless of AJ’s murder conviction, any evidence needed for review can be found in this room.