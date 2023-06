The plane was only occupied by the pilot who was not seriously injured, officials said.

BAYTOWN, Texas — A small plane crashed Friday in a field near Baytown Airport.

Officials said the plane, which was only occupied by one person, tried making an emergency landing and crashed on Barkaloo Road, which is about a minute away from the airport.

The pilot was not seriously injured and only the front part of the plane was damaged, officials said.

It's unknown what caused the crash.

People were asked to avoid the area due to heavy police and fire department activity.