Here's how Houstonians can apply for a free portable AC unit to stay cool this summer

HOUSTON — It's something that happens every year, but you can still never truly prepare for it.

We're talking the Houston heat.

Reliant Energy knows all too well how hot it gets in Houston during the summer months. That's why for the past 16 years, the energy company has partnered with the City of Houston to launch a program called 'Beat the Heat,' to help the city's most vulnerable residents stay cool.

How to get a free portable AC unit

This year, the company has donated $70,000 to provide portable air conditioning units to Houston-area residents in need through Harris County Area Agency on Aging and Precinct2gether.

Residents in need of an AC unit can call 832-393-4301 to qualify.

How to get help with your electricity bill

Reliant is also offering to help seniors and those in critical need with their electricity bills as part of their 'Beat the Heat' program.

If you need help with your bill, you call 211 or visit 211texas.org

If you’re a Reliant customer, call 1-866-RELIANT

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city will plan to open cooling centers across the area in the event of emergencies.

"Typically, our city facilities such as libraries and multi-service centers serve as places to escape the heat. This will continue to be the case as facilities reopen in the coming weeks and months," Turner said.

Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena offers the following tips for beating the heat this year:

Stay hydrated

Stay cool

Wear sunblock

Limit your activity to the cooler parts of the day

Don't leave your pets, children or disabled individuals in locked vehicles

Know the difference between heat cramps and heat strokes

According to Houston Methodist hospital, the most common symptoms of a heat stroke are:

A body temperature of 104 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, as measured by a rectal thermometer

Sudden confusion or hallucinations

Difficulty walking

Seizures

Fainting