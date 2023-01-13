Ainsley's Angels helps people with disabilities take part in Houston marathon

The nonprofit Ainsley's Angels is coordinating 19 teams of seasoned runners pushing disabled participants in special wheelchairs dubbed chariots.

HOUSTON — The Chevron Houston Marathon is this Sunday. Around 27,000 participants are expected, including 113 disabled athletes and their guides.

New this year, the nonprofit Ainsley's Angels is coordinating 19 teams of seasoned runners pushing disabled participants in special wheelchairs dubbed chariots.

Kayley Davidson, 16, is ready to ride in the Chevron Houston Marathon, her first marathon.

“She loves the wind on her face. She loves motion and movement," her mom, Heather Davidson, said.

Heather was devastated when her baby was diagnosed with a brain development disorder.

“The doctors told me she would most likely never walk, never speak," she said. “I was always an athletic person. I was in the army, and you dream of one day coaching your child in softball."

Dreams change.

Today Kayley can walk and needs someone to assist her. So how could she take part in a marathon? The non-profit Ainsley's Angels pairs disabled participants with runners and loans the team special 3-wheeled chariots for the race.

Landi Orza pushes chariots once a month or so.

“It just makes it about something bigger than you which is unusual," Orza said. "When it comes to running, it's a very singular selfish sport normally.”

Landi, a bakery owner by trade, has been running for 20 years.

“My favorite thing is, when the kids are able, letting them get out of the chariot and cross the finish line on their own.”

But since Kayley is nonverbal how do folks know if she likes being a wheelchair participant?

“She actually will rock back and forth in her chariot as her signal or communication in telling you, ‘Go faster! Go faster!’” her mom explained.

We witnessed that firsthand. Kayley, who’d been silent, began to vocalize once she was rolling. When the chariot stopped, she began rocking vigorously. Her mom said Kayley has sensory issues and the movement soothes her.

Turns out, Kayley has ridden in scores of races from 10Ks to half marathons. A rack of race medals hangs in her bedroom.

To her mom, Kayley's biggest accomplishment comes from her inspiration of others.

“What she teaches about love and compassion and understanding," Heather said. "She does fulfill a purpose in life."