'Aggressive' student injures teacher at Elkins High School, FBISD officials say

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A teacher was injured Wednesday after being attacked at Elkins High School, according to Fort Bend Independent School District officials.

Around noon, FBISD officials said a student "engaged in aggressive behavior and injured a teacher."

The district said it happened inside a classroom at Elkins.

An investigation is underway by the school and the Fort Bend ISD Police Department.

