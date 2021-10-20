'Aggressive' student injures teacher at Elkins High School, FBISD officials say

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A teacher was injured Wednesday after being attacked at Elkins High School, according to Fort Bend Independent School District officials.
Around noon, FBISD officials said a student "engaged in aggressive behavior and injured a teacher."
The district said it happened inside a classroom at Elkins.
An investigation is underway by the school and the Fort Bend ISD Police Department.
Fort Bend ISD statement:
"An incident occurred at approximately 12:15 p.m. involving a student in a self-contained classroom who engaged in aggressive behavior and injured a teacher while inside the room. We are unable to comment further as this incident is pending investigation from the school and the Fort Bend ISD Police Department."