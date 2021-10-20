x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

'Aggressive' student injures teacher at Elkins High School, FBISD officials say

The Fort Bend Independent School District said an investigation is underway after a student injured a teacher on Wednesday.
Credit: KHOU

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A teacher was injured Wednesday after being attacked at Elkins High School, according to Fort Bend Independent School District officials.

Around noon, FBISD officials said a student "engaged in aggressive behavior and injured a teacher."

The district said it happened inside a classroom at Elkins.

An investigation is underway by the school and the Fort Bend ISD Police Department.

Fort Bend ISD statement:

"An incident occurred at approximately 12:15 p.m. involving a student in a self-contained classroom who engaged in aggressive behavior and injured a teacher while inside the room. We are unable to comment further as this incident is pending investigation from the school and the Fort Bend ISD Police Department."

In Other News

Yankees legend-turned Astros advisor Reggie Jackson 'Thrilled' with Game 4 win