Age-progression images show what missing girl would look like 40 years after her diappearance

If Hollie Marie Clouse is alive, she'd be turning 42 on Jan. 24. Her parents were murdered in the early 1980s, but she was never found.

HOUSTON — It took 40 years for a Houston couple who was killed in north Harris County to be identified. Their remains were found off Wallisville Road in January 1981.

In 1980, Donna Casasanta's son, Harold Dean Clouse Jr., 22, his wife Tina Gail Linn, 18, and their 1-year-old daughter Hollie Marie Clouse left Florida and headed west to Texas. A few months later, their family members stopped hearing from them. Clouse and his small family disappeared.

The remains of Harold Clouse Jr. and Tina Linn were discovered in 1981. However, they weren't identified by authorities until late 2021.

The mystery surrounding Hollie Marie Clouse continues more than four decades after she was last seen. If Hollie is alive, she'd be turning 42 on Jan. 24.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children recently completed an age-progression picture of Hollie Marie.

"It was a big undertaking," said Allison Peacock, the founder of Family History Detectives.

Investigators have long-known the disturbing details behind their murder on Wallisville Road, but no one knows where Hollie Marie is.

"After months and months of looking at this little blonde-hair, blue-eyed toddler ... to see a full-grown woman with different coloring along with brown hair," Peacock said of the rendering.

"They brought Hollie Marie to life as a 42-year-old woman," KHOU 11 News' Xavier Walton said.

"I think they did a beautiful job," Peacock said. "I think you can see both of her parents very clearly."

In recent weeks, Peacock sent about 20 family photos to NCMEC. She sent pictures of Hollie, her parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles on both sides, and even a double first cousin.

Donna Casasantas and Debbie Brooks, Harold Dean Clouse Jr.'s mother and sister, are planning to travel to Houston to see Harold and Tina's grave. They were moved by the images of what Hollie Marie could look like today.

"I know that Donna, in particular, said it really moved her to see both Tina and Jr. in her face in her eyes," Peacock said.