HOUSTON — As the news unfolds of escalating conflict in the Middle East, a mother watches from her living room in Houston.

"I wish I could protect him. He's still my little boy," said Alice Simms, a member of the Houston chapter of Blue Star Moms.

Her son, Brandon Simms, 24, thrives on adventure.

"He is a quick response force, and when there's trouble anywhere, he's unit goes to see if they can help," she said.

He joined the U.S. Army in 2018 and deployed with the 82nd Airborne Division for the first time in August. His mom always eagerly awaits his texts and calls. But when she heard the news, the U.S. killed a top Iranian general, she was worried.

"I pray that what (President Donald) Trump said, that we are doing it to stop a war, is really what's happening," Simms said.

This mom hopes it doesn't put her son in harm's way.

"I know when they said the 82nd was involved in being deployed over there, it scared me a lot," she said,

She sent him a message immediately.

"I'm glad we get texts from him and he tells us he's OK," Simms said.

Even though she's worried his deployment will be extended, she's already counting the days and planning for him to come home.

"I didn't know how long it would take, and I definitely want him to know he's been missed and we want him here," she said.

Earlier this week, the U.S. deployed 750 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division. Now, the additional 3,000 from the same division are joining them. The 82nd is known for the Army's best paratroopers who can deploy anywhere in the world in 18 hours.

