What to do after a boil water notice is lifted

HOUSTON — The City of Houston's boil water notice that was issued Sunday has been lifted.
This means the water supply has been deemed safe, but there are a few steps you're going to want to take before you consume.
- Flush your water system by running cold water down all your faucets in your home for at least one minute
- Clean automatic ice makers by making and discarding at least three batches of ice
- Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle
Houston and many of its surrounding jurisdictions were placed under a boil water advisory after water pressure at the East Water Purification Plant (2342 Federal Road) dropped below the state's required minimum on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The public wasn't notified about the boil water notice until about 7 p.m.
RELATED
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said one reason for the delay was officials weren’t sure a boil water notice needed to be issued.
The boil water notice impacted businesses and schools areawide, causing some districts and schools to cancel classes for two days straight.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality confirmed early Tuesday morning that Houston's tap water met all regulatory standards and is safe to drink and use.
Officials issued the notice out of an abundance of caution after a power failure at the purification plant, which led to a drop in water pressure.
If you have any questions about the status of your tap water, you're asked to call 311 or 713-837-0311.