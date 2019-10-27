GALVESTON, Texas — Editor's note: The above video aired the morning of Oct. 25, 2019.

The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a 26-year-old man who on Thursday reportedly jumped from a cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico.

Crews began searching for the man Thursday evening after the Carnival Dream left from Galveston that afternoon. The search was initially suspended Friday because of weather.

The Coast Guard told KHOU 11 the ship was 47 miles southeast of Galveston when the crew reported a passenger had gone overboard. The USCG was called at 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

The Coast Guard launched aircraft to the area to search for the victim, a search that continued in the overnight hours with the ship staying in place to assist.

Search crews covered more than 586 square miles throughout the two-day search.

The Coast Guard released the following statement on their decision:

"With our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of this young man, we have made the difficult decision to suspend our search," said Lt. Cmdr. Caren Damon, search and rescue mission coordinator at Sector Houston-Galveston. "We would like to thank the three good Samaritan vessels, along with our crews, who faced extreme weather conditions during the search due to Tropical Storm Olga. At the height of the storm, search crews endured winds up to 35 mph, 12-foot seas and incredibly low visibility."

The Carnival Dream was built in 2009 and can carry up to 3,646 passengers. The ship was sailing from Galveston to Cozumel, Mexico on the first day of a four-day voyage.

