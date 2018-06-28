(The above photo is from hazy skies over Houston due to African dust in July 2017.)

HOUSTON -- The KHOU 11 Weather Team says you may be asking yourself, "what's that haze in the sky?" over the next few days.

That's because African dust is returning to Texas now through the weekend.

It's happened before, and it will happen again.

THU 10:30am dust update.... it's reached the Yucatan and is drifting north. It'll make its way here late today or tomorrow... Blue skies will turn dull, or even a whitish color. Most dust stays above, but micorscopic particles could cause sinus/nasal/sneezing/lung irritation. pic.twitter.com/JD8J6cQKXJ — Brooks Garner (@BrooksKHOU) June 28, 2018

"This is the season for dust storms and typically a few weeks later all that dust blows our way. We'll look forward dramatic sunsets with a reddish tint to the sun, reminiscent of the silhouetted scenes of camels walking in the Mideast," writes KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner.

"As dust blows across the Atlantic from northern Africa, we're going to first notice a slight haze starting as soon as Thursday, but getting steadily denser and almost kind of milkier in color toward the weekend. Ultimately, this haze will completely remove most traces of blue from our skies."

A visualization of the dust shows it extending from Morocco all the way to Montgomery County, Texas.

WxBell/NASA

If you have breathing issues like asthma or allergies, you'll want to stay indoors as much as possible as the air quality will be very poor. The good news is the dust is stopping any major tropical systems from forming in the Gulf.

On a positive note, the dust could chase away afternoon showers and bring dramatic sunsets to our area.

