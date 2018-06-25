HOUSTON – Immigration protests continued across Texas including two in the city of Houston Sunday.

At Community of Faith Church on Houston's northside, the message could not be clearer.

"Let those children go back with their parents," preachers shouted.

Bishop James Dixon helped organize Sunday night's vigil. He wanted to host an event in the black community to show its support for immigrant families separated at the border.

"One family, one future," said Dixon. "While a portion of the family is suffering, we can't be at ease, while others are in such pain. We're talking about children being treated like criminals. Children in cages."

Local leaders spoke out against the Trump administration's immigration policy.

"The American people are tired of the bickering and they want a resolution to this, but we have to do it humanely," said state Sen. John Whitmire.

This was the second protest of the day. Earlier Sunday, protesters marched, sounding off against turning a downtown Houston warehouse into a detention center for immigrant children.

Families brought their own little ones. They say it's personal.

Immigration protests continued across Texas including two right here in #Houston today. I’ll have the latest coming up on #KHOU11 at 10. pic.twitter.com/1zfW9iCp9f — Marcelino Benito (@MarcelinoKHOU) June 25, 2018

"I get to come home to my family," said protester Bryan Tison. I get a knot in my stomach thinking about not being able to come home and kiss my daughters and son."

As darkness fell outside Bishop Dixon's church. The outspoken pastor told the crowd what's happening at the border is immoral, calling all Houstonians to leave political party aside and ask themselves what scriptures says about what is being done to these children.

"God's order is to for families to be together," said Dixon. "Children belong with their parents. That's the order of God, and I think most Americans understand that."

© 2018 KHOU