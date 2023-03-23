Houston leaders react to death of former City Councilwoman Ada Edwards

Ada Edwards was a mother of five and grandmother of 14, according to her University of Houston bio.

HOUSTON — Former Houston city councilwoman Ada Edwards died Thursday. She was 80.

Edwards was elected to District D in 2001 and was re-elected two times. She served six years, the maximum allowed.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner released this statement on her death:

"Former Houston City Council Member Ada Edwards never forgot where she came from or who she represented.

"During her time as the District D Council Member, she worked to find solutions without compromising her beliefs and was steadfast in fighting to improve the lives of all Houstonians.

"She advocated for affordable housing, social justice and community empowerment. She cared deeply about people living in historically under-resourced and underserved communities. Even after she left elected office because of term limits, Edwards remained active and dedicated her time to connecting people to education and employment opportunities, mentoring youth and working with nonprofit organizations.

"Houston is a stronger city today because of Ada Edward’s tireless advocacy and dedication to public service throughout the years. May Ada Edwards Rest In Power."

Commissioner Rodney Ellis released this statement on her death: