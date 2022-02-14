Newspaper ad leads Houston couple to 30 years of love

Rachel got a dozen replies after the ad was posted 30 years ago. In that stack was a note from Allan.

HOUSTON — It was Valentine's Day 30 years ago when Rachel Dvoretzky found herself doing something she’d never dreamed of doing.

“I had come back home from making sure a relationship was really ended. (I was) Very sad," Dvoretzky said. “Opened it up (a newspaper) ... it said 'we’re going to open a personal ad service starting this Valentine's Day.'"

She took the bait and put a personal ad in the newspaper.

“Special: buy a two-week run of the ad, we’ll run it for four," Dvoretzky said about the deal she paid for. While she doesn’t have the paper anymore, she remembers it well.

“I was a little snappy. I did put SJF, (which stands for) single Jewish female. I mentioned that I liked cats and I liked garlic and I was looking for someone who was well-traveled," Dvoretzky said.

“Did I put 'Jew boy' in there?" she asked her husband.

"Yes, you did," Allan Levine replied.

"I did, I put 'Jew boy' in there," Dvoretzky said.

"'Looking for a fun-loving Jew boy, who loved cats and everything else she just said," Levine said.

Rachel got a dozen replies, and in that stack, was the note from Allan.

“I had to spend some time at the kitchen table and spend some time thinking about how I wanted myself to come across," Levine said.

Things moved slower 30 years ago. There were no dating apps or Instagram profiles. A few words on paper was all they had. And on April 4, they had their first date at Star Pizza in the Heights.

“This tall, good-looking sexy guy comes gliding into Star Pizza, and I thought, 'Hmm, I might be in trouble,'" Dvoretzky said.

Exactly one year later, that trouble turned into a trip down the aisle.

“I looked a little younger. That’s our oldest (child), Gabrielle," Allan said.

And now, 30 years later, they say love is about compromise and sacrifice and making your partner your priority.