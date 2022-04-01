'We are appalled' | Community activists want Bellaire HS baseball coach fired over racial incidents

"He was looking at the dugout and they were scratching and acting like a monkey and making monkey sounds," Quannel X said Friday.

BELLAIRE, Texas — Community activists are demanding that Bellaire High School baseball coach Nick Ozuna be fired over allegations involving racist taunts by his players.

HISD is investigating after players and parents from Westbury High School said a Black pitcher and other players of color were targeted by the Bellaire bench.

"We are displeased, we are appalled, and we are highly upset," Dr. Candice Matthews, with the Rainbow Push Coalition, said Friday at a news conference.

"While he was pitching, he could hear some of the Bellaire players making monkey sounds," Quannel X said. "He was looking at the dugout and they were scratching and acting like a monkey and making monkey sounds. This was right in front of the Bellaire High School coach."

The activist said a minority player on Bellaire's team told his teammates to stop, but they ignored him and Coach Ozuna didn't say anything.

When an umpire told the players to cut it out, Quannel said Ozuna yelled at him.

"You don't talk to my players, I talk to my players. You talk to me," the coach shouted at the ump, according to Quannel.

He said when the players chanted, "I got bananas, I got bananas, I got bananas," and things got heated between parents from both teams, the ump ended the game.

The father of the Westbury pitcher was "enraged," according to Quannel, and confronted the Bellaire coaching staff in the parking lot. HISD police officers stepped in before things escalated.

One player was suspended for one game, according to Quannel, but activists want Ozuna fired.

"When it comes to him teaching young men how to be morally respectable of others, respectable of coaches, don't show bias toward the race. The man is bankrupt, in my opinion. He can't teach that," Quannel said. "And that 's more important than teaching a kid how to swing at a baseball."

HISD confirmed it's investigating the incident.

Under investigation by @HoustonISD: incident at Bellaire v. Westbury baseball game during which some players allegedly used racially offensive sounds/gestures. This isn’t the first time accusations involving Bellaire baseball have arisen this year. More: @KHOU at 4 + 5 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/K9JUMTulCH — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) March 30, 2022

According to an internal memo, Ozuna was previously found to have violated district policy by dismissing concerns of racial slurs made by players.

Activists say he was also investigated after allegedly telling a player he couldn't have an afro.

Ozuna's attorney, Levi J. Benton, released the following statement earlier this week.

"We look forward to HISD completing its investigation and reinstating Coach Ozuna as soon as possible. Coach Ozuna has coached at Bellaire High School for 18 years and has more than demonstrated his love for all his players, opposing coaches and teams. Any allegation that he condoned any racial slur is false. Any allegation that Coach Ozuna has any racial animus is false. We have no further statement at this time."