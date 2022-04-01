Legendary Acres Homes barber Joe Thomas dies at 94

Thomas turned a haircut into an experience. He was responsible for giving Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner his first haircut.

HOUSTON — A fixture in the Acres Homes community passed away at the start of the new year.

Joe Thomas opened Joe’s Barbershop a half-century ago and has done hundreds of haircuts, but what you get at Joe's is bigger and better than any haircut money can buy. At Joe's, you get a family.

"My father did a lot of things," Norma Jo Thomas, Joe Thomas's daughter, said. "People were saying, 'Oh my God, Joe cut my hair when I was a little kid.' My dad is Joe. My grandfather was Joe. And my grandmother was Joe. Every single one of us was reared in this barbershop right here."

Joe Thomas also raised Jemiel Thomas. He taught him how to be a man and how to cut hair.

"Ever since I was walking, ever since I was little, I've been in this barbershop," Jemiel Thomas said. "Grandfather used to put kids on the board. That's the thing they used to use because they were too small to sit in the barber chair."

Over the last 50 years, generations have sat on the same board, including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

"Yeah, I sat on the board," Turner said. "I sat on the board as a little kid with the arms across the chair."

Joe Thomas gave Turner his first haircut and continued to do so for many years.

"He's just one of those fixtures in Acres Homes that will be truly missed and very much remembered and touched a lot of people's lives along with their heads," Turner said.

Joe Thomas is no longer here, but his barbershop remains.

"It's Joe's and we'll keep the doors open as long as we can," Norma Jo Thomas said.

The family said his legacy will live on for generations.

"He was an example. He was a legend," Joe Thomas' other daughter, Pamela Thomas, said. "He was a good Christian man."