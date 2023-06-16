Tips to keep your AC running smoothly in the Texas heat

“We don't have the luxury of not having AC, you have to have AC here in Houston," said Jonan Navarro, a senior technician at the Chill Brothers.

HOUSTON — You probably don't think about your air conditioner when it's working, but when it's not, you'll certainly feel it in the Texas heat.

“We don't have the luxury of not having AC, you have to have AC here in Houston," said Jonan Navarro, a senior technician at The Chill Brothers.

The Chill Brothers provide cooling, heating and air purification services to the Greater Houston Area. Navarro said the recent heat wave has caused a surge in business.

“This week has been a lot hotter. So I'd say maybe closer to six to eight per technician," he said.

He said people often wait until their units aren't working at all, but recommends looking for signs there may be an issue before it gets to that point, like climbing numbers on your thermostat.

“77 starts to go 78, 79 is not cooling. That's a telltale sign that something's wrong with the unit," Navarro said.

He said a common problem when temperatures spike is capacitor's over-expanding from the heat.

“They have liquid on the inside, which is like a coolant and it cools down a capacitor as they start to get hot," Navarro said.

To prevent higher costs, he says maintenance is key. Navarro said most people don't realize that companies often provide bi-annual maintenance to keep your units running smoothly.

“Maintenance is a big, big, big importance to the unit," he said.

According to Navarro, maintenance starts with filters. Dirty ones can make your unit work a lot harder.

So, how often should you replace them?

“Anywhere from three weeks to a month for this, like the one inch filters, these are anywhere from four to six months," he said.

As for the unit itself, keeping it clean is important, but you don't want to use a power washer.

“Just get a garden hose, even with your thumb, and just go up and down with it," Navarro suggested.

When it comes to a fix or other maintenance, Navarro said you don't want to get your wires crossed.

“It's very important to have a trained professional come and check these units out," he said.

Through their Nominate a Neighbor program, The Chill Brothers help provide HVAC equipment to community members in need.