HOUSTON — Hot and muggy -- there’s no other way to describe the brutal summer heat in Houston.

Escaping the scorching temperatures is as easy as staying inside with the air conditioner on high.

However, for some, a broken A/C can be a nightmare this time of year.

A/C systems running on full blast is the sound of the summer in the Bayou City, and it’s technicians like Gerardo Ramirez who keep them going.

“It’s like taking your car to the dealer for a check-up. This is about the same thing. You don’t want to run out of AC,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez works for Hage Energy and said it happens a lot this time of year. He said preventative maintenance before it starts getting hot is the way to do it.

If not, little things can start becoming big problems.

“It’s not just going to be a little part. It can be the motor. It can be a compressor. It can be the whole thing,” Ramirez said.

Also, Hage Energy owner Hadi Elhage said routine tune-ups help.

“Most problems start small and they’re easily fixable,” Elhage said. “If they don’t do that, it could turn out to be a very expensive repair.”

He said because of high demand, getting someone out to service the A/C can take some time.

“People wait for the last minute to call and when the A/C breaks down this time of the year," Elhage said. "You call a company like us, or most of the companies, if they’re good, legitimate companies, we’re going to be busy.”

It’s a heavy workload Ramirez said is good for business.

“All day long. One call after another, and they all want to be the first ones. They all want me there like yesterday," Ramirez said.

