Abortion rights protestors march to City Hall

On Saturday, dozens of protestors took to the steps of Houston's City Hall for a "Bans off our Bodies” rally.

HOUSTON — The leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that could overturn Roe v. Wade spurned abortion-rights activists to action with rallies and marches across the nation.

The rally was organized by the Women’s March in partnership with Planned Parenthood.

"They say no choice, we say pro-choice,” chanted the group as they made their way down Walker Street.

Currently, the choice to have an abortion is a constitutional right. A leaked U.S. Supreme Court opinion could change that.

The event is one of the latest pushback efforts bringing out people of all ages.

“I’m here and I’m fighting for me, I’m fighting for my friends, I’m fighting for my friend’s daughters that hopefully will not have to deal with this,” said Allison Muratore.

Ann McCormick was on the front lines of the Roe v. Wade protests in the 70’s. She said history is repeating itself.

“It's disgusting, it's demoralizing," she said. "It's like you can’t look away for a minute."

Anti-abortion rights advocates also turned out to the event. A group from the Catholic Parishes of Houston gathered on the other side of Smith Street.

"We’re here not to confront anybody except by the fact of our being here praying,” said Nicholas D'Amelio of the Catholic Parishes of Houston.

He said they’re also hoping to have their voices heard

“The simple fact of it is that we believe the unborn are human lives we believe through our faith but also the facts of common science,” said D'Amelio.