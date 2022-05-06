Abortion rights activists disrupt service at Lakewood Church

Three activists with Texas Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights stood up and shouted: "My body, my choice." They stripped down to their underwear before being escorted out.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — There was major drama at Lakewood Church on Sunday.

Pastor Joel Osteen's service was disrupted by abortion-rights activists who filmed the protest and posted videos on social media.

Three activists with Texas Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights stood up and shouted: "My body, my choice."

They stripped down to their underwear at the beginning of the service on Sunday morning.

They continued their chant as they were escorted out of the sanctuary.

Once outside, they joined about a dozen of their fellow activists in a demonstration.