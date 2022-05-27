No law could have prevented Uvalde school shooting, Gov. Abbott says during NRA convention

HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott's focus continues to be on the devastating event that happened in Uvalde, Texas, but that didn't stop him from giving commentary Friday at the NRA convention in Houston.
The governor did not attend the convention as planned but spoke in a pre-recorded message centered around the victims of the Uvalde mass shooting. He made it clear no existing or new law could have prevented the gunman from going inside the elementary school and killing 19 students and two teachers.
Abbott’s stance on gun laws has been relaxed during his time in office. Last year, he signed legislation allowing Texans to carry handguns without a permit.
On Wednesday, he re-stated his long-held position that the problem is not the guns, it’s the shooters.
“Anybody who shoots somebody else has a mental health challenge. Period," Abbott said earlier this week. "We as a government need to find a way to target that mental health challenge and do something about it.”
Abbott said leaders in Uvalde told him their biggest issue is a lack of mental health resources.
"They said, 'We have a problem with mental health illness in this community ... and the need for more mental health support in this region,'" Abbott said.
After the Santa Fe High School shooting, the Texas legislature passed laws that provided funding for upgrades to campus security and created a standard for campus safety.
Abbott said legislators will now be looking for ways to improve what was already done in 2019. The bottom line is the governor is not in favor of new gun restrictions.
"There are more people that are shot every weekend in Chicago than there are in school shootings in Texas," Abbott said. "And we need to realize that, people who think that, 'Well, maybe if we implement tougher gun laws, it’s going to solve it,' Chicago, L.A. and New York disprove that thesis.”