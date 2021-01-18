Gov. Abbott coming to Houston Tuesday for COVID-19 roundtable discussion

Abbott will be speaking with medical experts at Houston Methodist Hospital, according to the governor's office.

HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott plans to discuss policies impacting healthcare in Texas with medical experts Tuesday at Houston Methodist Hospital.

He will also give an update on statewide COVID-19 vaccination efforts, according to the governor's office, during a press conference at 2:15 p.m.

He'll be joined by TDEM Chief Nim Kidd, DSHS Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt, UT System Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs Dr. John Zerwas and Houston Methodist President and CEO Dr. Marc Boom.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution remains a top priority for Texas as cities, counties and hospitals rush to vaccinate as many healthcare professionals and vulnerable residents as possible.

In Houston, more than 14,000 people 65 and older have received the Moderna vaccine at the Houston Health Department vaccination mega site at NRG Stadium, according to officials.

Memorial Hermann reported more than 700 volunteers staffed the clinic, many of them Memorial Hermann employees.

The information was released on the same day Harris County health officials announced its positivity rate reached 20.3%.