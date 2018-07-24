HOUSTON — KHOU’s favorite eleven pups are ready to find their new homes.

We knew them before they were born and met them on their birthday. And today, six weeks later, they’ve changed so much.

“Different characteristics, their colors are coming out. Certainly their dispositions and behaviors are different," Dr. Michael White said. "But they're all very sweet, very well socialized."

We first met their mom, Janelle, two months ago when we found her tied up outside the Harris County Animal Shelter – abandoned and alone.

Shelter Director Dr. White stepped up to foster Janelle before she had her babies.

“They’re a lot of fun, but they’re a lot of work," Dr. White said.

They look alike, but are all very different. All eleven pups have someone who wants them, but mom still needs a home.

“I'm going to miss Janelle, because she’s a great dog, very, very lovable. Well mannered, house trained, does well in the house," Dr. White said.

But if you can’t take one of them, the shelter is home to hundreds more.

Like little Chica Choo. He is a 13 year old standard Schnauzer. He was brought in to the shelter when his owner had to move. He is a laid back, mellow pup and is great with kids!

Overcrowded is an understatement at the shelter, with three to four pups a kennel. They need new homes now more than ever.

“If you can’t do that, volunteer. There’s a lot of opportunities here to help out and save lives," Dr. White said.

To help with adoptions, the shelter is offering all pets for only $20 from Wednesday to Sunday.

If you would like to adopt Janelle or Chica Choo, contact the shelter at (281)999-3191. Adoption hours are from 1:00pm - 5:50 pm Monday - Friday & 11:00am - 4:00pm Saturday - Sunday.

