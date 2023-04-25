Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of 'To Kill a Mockingbird' brings new depth to classic story

Despite the joyful and funny moments that this production delivers, the story still carries a lot of weight and significance.

HOUSTON — The stage production of "To Kill a Mockingbird" has arrived at the Hobby Center in Houston and it promises to be a rollercoaster of an experience for fans of the classic novel and film.

This adaptation of the story is written by the renowned Aaron Sorkin and directed by Bartlett Sher. But what also sets this production apart is the incredible performances of the cast, including the talented Jacqueline Williams, who plays Calpurnia.

In an interview with KHOU 11, Williams expressed her excitement about being a part of this live event.

"It's been a favorite book of mine and a favorite film of mine for most of my life, so when the live theater event treatment came about, I just was so excited," she said. "Never imagined that that would happen."

Williams praised the brilliant adaptation by Sorkin, who has fleshed out her character and given Calpurnia more voice, providing a deeper insight into her relationship with the Finch family, especially Atticus.

Despite the joyful and funny moments that this production delivers, Williams acknowledged that the story still carries a lot of weight and significance, especially for the Black and brown community.

"We're still going through this on a daily basis," she said. "So night after night, it's hard to still be fighting that fight of justice and progress."

Williams hopes that this production will remind audiences that there is still a lot of work to be done to achieve justice and equality for all. She urges people to come and see the show, especially younger audiences who may not have read the book or seen the film.

"There's a lot of joy. There's a lot of laughter. There's a lot of wonder. There's some hope and healing, and you will really, really enjoy it," said Williams.