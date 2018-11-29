HOUSTON – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.19 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

That price is nine cents less than this day last week and is eight cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.85 while drivers in Sherman-Denison are paying the least at $2.00 per gallon.

In the Houston area, the average price was $2.21 per gallon, down nine cents from a week ago.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.51, which is eight cents less than this day last week and two cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

As pump prices steadily decline, they are headed toward some of the cheapest gas prices in 2018.

The national average was lowest in January at $2.49 while May brought the most expensive price of $2.97. However, in Texas the average price per gallon is at $2.19, which is below the previous 2018 low of $2.24 set back in January.

“Texans are now paying the lowest gas prices of 2018, as the statewide average has dipped below the previous recorded low set back in January of this year,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson. “As more Americans look to save money by purchasing electric vehicles for their next automobile, consumers can check out the AAA Green Car Guide. This is a complete resource to learn more about the latest eco-friendly vehicles on the market.”

There are five states in the South and Southeast region landing on the Top 10 list of largest weekly declines: Mississippi, South Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas and Texas. With a seven-cent drop, Florida and North Carolina saw the smallest decreases in the region.

