A week after deadly crash, HPD's Air Support Unit grounded 'until further notice'

As NTSB works to find cause of crash, Chief Art Acevedo announced he's asked LAPD to visit HPD's Air Support Unit to review maintenance and safety protocols.

HOUSTON — Houston Police Department's Air Support Unit remains grounded more than a week since the deadly HPD chopper crash that claimed the life of tactical flight officer Jason Knox.

The FOX choppers as they're known won't be flying again anytime soon.

"We're going to keep them grounded for an undetermined amount of time," said HPD Chief Art Acevedo. "They'll be grounded until further notice."

On May 2, Acevedo first announced HPD's iconic blue choppers would stand down so officers in the unit could get their "emotions together" after Knox's passing and pilot Chase Cormier was seriously wounded.

But on Monday, Acevedo unable to give a timeline when flight operations will resume. The NTSB is still working to determine what caused the chopper to fall from the sky.

HPD is now reviewing every aspect of its flight operation maintenance procedures and safety protocols.

"I've asked Chief Michael Moore of Los Angeles Police to send his safety personnel to visit our unit to scrutinize everything we do with a fresh set of eyes from outside to see if there's any immediate action we can take to make our operation better," Acevedo said.

The Air Support Unit is HPD's eyes in the sky. They are a critical part of keeping the public and other officers safe.

"They can do from the air in minutes what might take ground units hours to get done in terms of searching for suspects," Acevedo said.

On Monday, there was another example of just how essential those choppers are. With HPD unable to fly, DPS choppers called in to assist during a high-speed chase. Every day HPD's fleet remains grounded will bring new challenges.

"It's impacting us, but luckily DPS has stepped in and is providing support," Acevedo said.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls has offered up his department's choppers to assist on the western side of Houston, and Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is also lending HPD its air assets until HPD can safely get back in the sky.

