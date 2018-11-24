HOUSTON - Robert "Bob" McNair, owner of the Houston Texans, died November 23, 2018 at the age of 81 after battling both leukemia and squamous cell carcinoma in recent years.
The team did not immediately release a cause of death, but says he died peacefully with his wife Janice and his family by his side.
Fans were saddened when they heard the news of McNair's passing. Whe we posted the news to our Facebook page many shared their condolences to his family and commended him for his positive impact in our community.
Leave your condolences for the McNair family and the Houston Texans
Here are a few messages left on our Facebook page:
Photos: Remembering Houston Texans owner Bob McNair
© 2018 KHOU