HOUSTON — With Super Bowl LIII just a few days away, it’s giving us all a sweet reminder of our own Super Bowl two years ago.

It was the signs, the setup, the spotlight. Super Bowl LI tackled Houston unlike any event we’ve ever hosted.

“Super Bowl was a great success here in the 10-day run. Houston really shined and I think we elevated the benchmark for super bowls going forward," President & CEO of Houston Super Bowl Host Committee Sallie Sargent said.

The statistics alone are staggering: 1.3 million people attended the festival, 118 million watched the game, 10,000 people volunteered, and Super Bowl delivered an economic impact of $347 million.

“It brings the incredible media exposure, two billion media impressions for the city of Houston and the greater region. It also brings a community together," Sargent said.

As Super Bowl came and went, so did many of the amenities it brought with it, including the NFL Experience, NASA’s Future flight, and the pop-up concert venue, Club Nomadic, is now an empty lot near downtown.

Sign-up for the #HTown Rush Newsletter Thank You for signing up for the #HTownRush Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Please make sure to check your email inbox for an email to confirm the signup process. Please try again later.

Submit

But some Super Bowl bonus’s have stayed with us.

“What Super Bowl did was really deliver a great deadline so that all of these projects finished on time, in time for us to showcase Houston to the world," Sargent said.

Sargent says the projects were planned, but the Super Bowl sped them up. And weeks before kickoff, we saw the opening of the Marriott Marquis, the remodel of GRB and the bridge lights over Highway 59 switched on.

But one of the greatest gifts Super Bowl gave is the $4 million it helped raise for nonprofits, which built 5,100 personal libraries across Houston.

“We partnered with the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation and other community organizations to really be able to reap the benefit of the excitement and enthusiasm around Super Bowl," Sargent said.

Super Bowl coverage: Finding Texans inside NFL Experience

► Make it easy to keep up-to-date. Download the KHOU News app now.

Have a news tip? Email us or message us on our Facebook page or Twitter feed.