HOUSTON - GOP Congressman John Culberson is fighting for his political life against Houston attorney Democrat Lizzie Pannell Fletcher. The race for Congressional District 7 in Texas is tight.

And the money is proof.

Fletcher is out-raising Culberson. She's hauled about $2.3 million so far. The congressman has raised $2 million.

But as we head into the final stretch, it's Culberson who has the edge financially. He still has about $1.2 million on hand. Fletcher has just under $800,000 left in the bank.

Most of Culberson's money comes from PACS (47 percent) and companies like GEO Group, a private prison company that's donated nearly $33,000 this cycle. Fletcher's funds are mainly large donors (83 percent) including more than $18,000 of her own money.

The race also dividing along clear gender lines. Culberson's donors are nearly 81 percent male, only 19 percent female. More than $168,000 of Fletcher's campaign cash come from women's groups like Emily's List.

Recent polling shows women prefer Fletcher by 8 points. But whether that will be enough to oust the six-term congressman is still unclear. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6.

