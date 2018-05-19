A gunman killed 10 people Friday at Santa Fe High School, roughly 30 minutes southwest of Houston.

At least 10 more were injured, including school police officer John Barnes.

KHOU 11 is working to independently verify the identity all of these victims.

Here is what we can confirm:

An exchange student from Pakistan was killed in the shooting, according to the Pakistani ambassador in Washington.

Her name is Sabika Sheikh.

Chris Stone was a junior in the art class.

