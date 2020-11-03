HOUSTON — A Houston nonprofit company that is dedicated to helping find work for people with disabilities is concerned after learning that a city contract they’ve held for decades to pick up trash will be going up for bid to the public on Friday.

Picking up trash along Houston ditches ahead of city mowers has been their job for 26 years.

“They refer to themselves, as, 'I work for the city of Houston,'" Executive Director of On Our Own Services Sean Quigley said.

Proud of the work they’re doing, most of the 63 employees are disabled.

“We have folks who have worked on this contract for 25 years," Quigley said.

Through On Our Own Services, they find work in city, state and federal contracts.

But this city contract, in particular, may soon belong to someone else.

"That means that these 63 people that are working on this contract that don’t have the skills necessary to be competitively employed, will not in most cases, be able to find employment," Quigley said.

The contract agreement exists under a state program that offers employment opportunities to those with disabilities. It'll now be put up for bid.

“That means that any private sector company that’s out there can bid on that contract," Quigley said.

The city said it's their way of ensuring they are being responsible financial stewards of taxpayer dollars by getting the best possible value for these services.

But if money was a problem, Quigley said they’d be open for that discussion or even negotiation.

“If it’s a price issue, sit down and talk to us about it. If it has to do with the wage rate for our folks, sit down and talk to us about it," Quigley said.

He’d do anything to keep the contract, anything to keep his people employed.

The city also released this statement in response:

"The City of Houston’s Chief Procurement Officer has asked for this contract to go out to bid to test the market and ensure the City is being responsible financial stewards of taxpayer dollars and getting the best possible value for these services. An invitation for bids is open and public. Throughout the process of the bid, the City can award a contract to Workquest through their state contract if the value is competitive.

"If Workquest’s costs are competitive and provide the best value to the City of Houston, the City can award a contract to them through their state contract as has been done in the past. The City of Houston follows a fair bidding process created through state and local laws.

"The City of Houston is committed to creating competitive and integrated employment opportunities for people with disabilities. Simultaneously, we are committed to being responsible financial stewards of taxpayer dollars. The Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities, which serves as the primary advocate for the rights and needs of citizens with disabilities, is aware of this contract and will continue to be engaged to ensure that the interests of the disability community are adequately represented."

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: Garbage man becomes Secret Santa for toddler who waves at him every week

RELATED: Garbage company leaves trash piled up in Dickinson

RELATED: 2.6M pounds of Houston recyclables tossed in landfill