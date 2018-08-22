HOUSTON - KHOU 11 News Managing Editor Bill Bishop shares his personal reflections on Hurricane Harvey on the first anniversary.

I had survived storms before in Texas. Ate cold beans out of a can as a kid during Hurricane Carla in 1961. Watched windows shatter in downtown Houston during Alicia. Saw floodwater lap at my front door during Allison. Drove to east Texas to rescue a relative during Rita. Lost power for two weeks and lived in a hotel during Ike. I had dodged the bullets. But I’d never experienced anything like Hurricane Harvey, professionally or personally. And when it was over, I’d never want to again.

For about 10 days, the tropical system made its way across the Caribbean on a low path. We ignore such things here in Texas until we can’t anymore. I always wait until it gets to the Yucatan Peninsula. The last line of defense. When a storm crosses that, anything is possible.

At 7:00 a.m., on August 23, 2017, the National Hurricane Center issued a 5-day outlook. It showed a large red cone that stretched across the Gulf of Mexico all the way to gulf coast.

The National Weather Service reported, “This system is likely to slow down once it reaches the coast, increasing the threat of a prolonged period of heavy rainfall.” By 10:00 a.m., a tropical depression had formed and we were calling it Harvey. A hurricane watch was posted.

At 1:00 p.m., another Hurricane Center statement said, “Several days of heavy rainfall likely across portions of eastern Texas...could cause life-threatening flooding.” Throughout the day, Harvey was strengthening. A state of disaster was declared for 30 Texas counties in advance of Harvey’s arrival. I should have been carrying my furniture upstairs that same day. But like I said, I had dodged bullets before. Besides, there was work to be done.

At KHOU 11, we were quickly drawing up plans to work around the clock in 12-hours shifts.

Planning for a hurricane is time consuming. It took all day and then some. I left work late that night knowing time was running out. I stopped for gas because when the power goes out, the pumps go out. I learned that lesson well after Ike. It was almost bed time, but I wasn’t alone at the corner store. People were already preparing for the worst.

I drove on home and parked in our driveway. I had to. The garage was still full of family heirlooms from my parent’s house which I had recently sold. My father had died. My mother had gotten Alzheimer’s and entered a nursing home. I thought their things would be safe in the garage. Opening the door, I saw one of Dad’s keepsakes. It was an old raincoat he had worn in 1961 during Hurricane Carla. In a driving wind and rain, at the height of the storm, he climbed up on our roof in that very raincoat to nail down our wooden shingles. Carla was blowing them away one-by-one. Water was coming into our house in Westbury. Dad would have no more of it. Quite a memory for me as a kid.

Harvey was about to stamp a lasting memory on me as an adult.

