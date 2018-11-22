HOUSTON - A Child’s Hope is a home built by Houston families to rescue lost and abandoned children from the streets of Haiti. The home provides Haiti's orphaned children an opportunity to live in a safe, supportive and faith-based community.

Along with his family, close friends and business associates, Raleigh Jenkins, president of ABC Home & Commercial Services, established A Child's Hope after the 2010 earthquake that devastated the country. There are still over 400,000 abandoned children in Haiti who desperately need support to make their hope a reality.

Click here for photos

PHOTOS: Houstonians raise money for orphans in Haiti Houstonians attend a fundraiser for A Child's Hope, a home built by Houston families to rescue lost and abandoned children from the streets of Haiti. Memorial High School Students in Houston recently raised more than $30,000 to ensure abandoned orphans in Haiti have a safe home, education, clothing, security and healthy meals. Houstonians attend a fundraiser for A Child's Hope, a home built by Houston families to rescue lost and abandoned children from the streets of Haiti. Memorial High School Students in Houston recently raised more than $30,000 to ensure abandoned orphans in Haiti have a safe home, education, clothing, security and healthy meals. Houstonians attend a fundraiser for A Child's Hope, a home built by Houston families to rescue lost and abandoned children from the streets of Haiti. Houstonians attend a fundraiser for A Child's Hope, a home built by Houston families to rescue lost and abandoned children from the streets of Haiti. Houstonians attend a fundraiser for A Child's Hope, a home built by Houston families to rescue lost and abandoned children from the streets of Haiti. Memorial High School Students in Houston recently raised more than $30,000 to ensure abandoned orphans in Haiti have a safe home, education, clothing, security and healthy meals. Memorial High School Students in Houston recently raised more than $30,000 to ensure abandoned orphans in Haiti have a safe home, education, clothing, security and healthy meals. Memorial High School Students in Houston recently raised more than $30,000 to ensure abandoned orphans in Haiti have a safe home, education, clothing, security and healthy meals. Houstonians attend a fundraiser for A Child's Hope, a home built by Houston families to rescue lost and abandoned children from the streets of Haiti. Houstonians attend a fundraiser for A Child's Hope, a home built by Houston families to rescue lost and abandoned children from the streets of Haiti. Houstonians attend a fundraiser for A Child's Hope, a home built by Houston families to rescue lost and abandoned children from the streets of Haiti. Houstonians attend a fundraiser for A Child's Hope, a home built by Houston families to rescue lost and abandoned children from the streets of Haiti. Houstonians attend a fundraiser for A Child's Hope, a home built by Houston families to rescue lost and abandoned children from the streets of Haiti. Houstonians attend a fundraiser for A Child's Hope, a home built by Houston families to rescue lost and abandoned children from the streets of Haiti. Houstonians attend a fundraiser for A Child's Hope, a home built by Houston families to rescue lost and abandoned children from the streets of Haiti. Houstonians attend a fundraiser for A Child's Hope, a home built by Houston families to rescue lost and abandoned children from the streets of Haiti. Houstonians attend a fundraiser for A Child's Hope, a home built by Houston families to rescue lost and abandoned children from the streets of Haiti. Houstonians attend a fundraiser for A Child's Hope, a home built by Houston families to rescue lost and abandoned children from the streets of Haiti. Houstonians attend a fundraiser for A Child's Hope, a home built by Houston families to rescue lost and abandoned children from the streets of Haiti. Houstonians attend a fundraiser for A Child's Hope, a home built by Houston families to rescue lost and abandoned children from the streets of Haiti. Houstonians attend a fundraiser for A Child's Hope, a home built by Houston families to rescue lost and abandoned children from the streets of Haiti. Houstonians attend a fundraiser for A Child's Hope, a home built by Houston families to rescue lost and abandoned children from the streets of Haiti. Memorial High School Students in Houston recently raised more than $30,000 to ensure abandoned orphans in Haiti have a safe home, education, clothing, security and healthy meals. Memorial High School Students in Houston recently raised more than $30,000 to ensure abandoned orphans in Haiti have a safe home, education, clothing, security and healthy meals. Memorial High School Students in Houston recently raised more than $30,000 to ensure abandoned orphans in Haiti have a safe home, education, clothing, security and healthy meals. Memorial High School Students in Houston recently raised more than $30,000 to ensure abandoned orphans in Haiti have a safe home, education, clothing, security and healthy meals. Memorial High School Students in Houston recently raised more than $30,000 to ensure abandoned orphans in Haiti have a safe home, education, clothing, security and healthy meals. Memorial High School Students in Houston recently raised more than $30,000 to ensure abandoned orphans in Haiti have a safe home, education, clothing, security and healthy meals. Memorial High School Students in Houston recently raised more than $30,000 to ensure abandoned orphans in Haiti have a safe home, education, clothing, security and healthy meals.

A Child's Hope is not an orphanage. It’s a community on eight acres where orphaned children are being raised and taught skills to become the future leaders of Haiti. Fourteen children are now living in the Christian home in LaMontange, Haiti near Jacmel.

A school is located one mile from the home and 300 children attend each day. A Child’s Hope provides meals for those 300 children everyday and for most, this is the only meal they eat each day.

Memorial High School Students in Houston recently raised more than $30,000 to ensure each child at A Child’s Hope continues to have a safe home, education, clothing, security and healthy meals.

Six of these students will travel to Haiti in late December to deliver new shoes to 300 students at the school for the New Year. Due to poverty conditions, many students do not have shoes and walk anywhere from 1 to 3 miles to school each day.

If you would like to donate shoes for the Memorial High School students to carry to Haiti in late December, email sienna.rall@gmail.com

An Executive Director and Youth Ambassadors were recently announced at a gathering. Plans for additional facilities were shared along with an upcoming trip to Haiti in late December to continue building beds, providing resources and food were discussed.

Youth Ambassadors

Sienna Rall, President

JT Carr, Vice President

Luke Chapman, Secretary

Sarah Margaret Johnson, Fundraising

Maclane Masraff, Social Media

Ambassadors: Alessandra (Lala) Garofalo, Annie Valicek, Thomas Cooper, Gabriella (Gabby) Garofalo, Sean Kennedy, McKennon Denny Grace Wilson, Shelby Rall and Lissy Sturges.

Board of Directors

Raleigh Jenkins – President, Carrie Alston, David Alston, David Ambrose, Kathy Ambrose, Deana Day, Mark Day, Cameo Jenkins, Dylan Jenkins, Kimberli Jenkins, Gary Jurney, Tammy Gibbs, Michael Gibbs, Meredith Rall and Jon Heine.

If you have questions about A Child's Hope, contact help@achildshope.org

Click here to learn more about A Child's Hope

Follow A Child's Hope on Facebook

#achildshopehaiti

RELATED: Texas brothers biking 3,500 miles for charities

© 2018 KHOU