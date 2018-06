A southwest Houston 99 Cents Only store is selling 32-inch flat screen televisions for, well, 99 cents as part of its grand re-opening after Hurricane Harvey.

The store, located at 10220 Almeda Genoa, says it wants to reintroduce Houston residents to the store that's been closed because of damage left from Harvey last fall.

Here's the catch:

You have to be one of the first nine customers in line when the store officially re-opens Thursday, June 21, at 8 a.m.

Best of luck!

© 2018 KHOU