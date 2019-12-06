HOUSTON — Officers are looking for a man who disappeared just two days after his 95th birthday, Houston police said Wednesday.

Ziguaros Kokoriss, who goes by Mark, was last seen Sunday in the 6600 block of Calhoun Road. That's in south Houston not far from Cullen at the South Loop.

Kokoriss was last seen on foot. Police said he uses a walker to get around.

He's described as a white male, 5-feet-7-inches tall with blue eyes and gray hair.

He was wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt, a brown beanie and gray and white New Balance tennis shoes when he last seen.

Call HPD Missing Persons at 832-394-1840 if you have any information that can help.

