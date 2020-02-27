HOUSTON — Houston police are reportedly searching for a 94-year-old resident who went missing at around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

HPD said Richard Terrell Jennings last spoke to a family member by phone and told them he was stuck in traffic along Emancipation Avenue, which is in the East Downtown and Third Ward areas.

Jennings was driving a dark brown 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with Texas License plate number 2DDPH.

Police and his family are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

