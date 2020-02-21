MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — “Just cut me out."

"Everything is going numb. Hurry up”

Those are the words Jake Tabor told 911 dispatchers while he was sitting in his wrecked car with a fence pole impaled through his chest.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office released the chilling 911 call Tabor made after he crashed into a fence Tuesday morning after hitting a deer on Highway 75 near Shepherd Hill Road.

During the crash, a two-inch fence pole went through his body.

RELATED: Man impaled by fence post during crash in Montgomery County

Tabor feared he was going to die.

"I have two babies that count on me," Tabor told dispatchers.

Less than a minute later Tabor said, “I need to call my wife. I gotta call my wife and tell her I love her."

First responders arrived on scene within minutes.

"Save me please. I have babies," Tabor pleads with firefighters. "It's all the way through my chest."

Firefighters were able to free Tarbor by cutting the pole. It took about 30 minutes to get Tabor out of his truck that was basically ripped apart.

Tabor's wife said the pole barely missed his heart.

He is still recovering at the hospital and has more surgeries ahead.

