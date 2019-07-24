FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies spent several hours Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning looking for a 9-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from home.

The sheriff's office said the kid, named Benjamin, was angry about being grounded, so he left with a backpack and his piggy bank.

Deputies focused their search near the area of Cinco Terrace near FM 1093, but haven't said exactly where the child was found, or by who.

