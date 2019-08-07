HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 9-month-old boy is dead after being found face-down inside of a bathtub, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputies responded to a home on Via Linda Drive on Monday about a 9-month-old being unresponsive and unconscious.

The boy's mother had been bathing the infant and a 2-year-old in the same tub. She stepped away, became distracted and found the baby face-down in the tub, according to Gonzalez.

The boy was taken to Texas Children's Hospital, where he died.