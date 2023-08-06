'Cheers to booze, beer and bud!' 8th Wonder brewery and distillery bought by cannabis company

The popular Houston craft beer brewery and distillery is joining Bayou City Hemp in what it calls "the first deal of its kind."

HOUSTON — One of the most popular craft breweries in H-Town has been bought by one of the state's largest hemp producers.

8th Wonder announced it's joining Bayou City Hɘmp Wednesday in what it's calling a "no-brainer."

"Well, the future of the craft beverage and canna industries is insanely exciting, especially for us Texans," the brewery posted on Twitter. "In the FIRST deal of its kind, we are moving forward as one company and are set to bring you new spirits and canna products."

The hemp-derived gummies, brownies and other products will be sold in the "canna corner" of the distillery.

8th Wonder said the partnership will also mean equipment upgrades, facility improvements and new beverages.

The EaDo brewery opened on Dallas Street in 2013 and they added the distillery across the street five years later.