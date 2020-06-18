Hey may be driving an older green Toyota Camry with Texas plates 2FTBS.

RICHMOND, Texas — Deputies are asking the public to keep an eye out for an older man who has gone missing in the Richmond area.

A Silver Alert for 87-year-old Gordon Benton Waddell was issued by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday morning.

Deputies believe his disappearance “poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.” They say he suffers from a cognitive impairment.

He was last seen at about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of FM 2977 (also called Minonite Road) driving a green 1996 Toyota Camry. The car has the Texas plate 2FTBS.

Waddell is described as a black man who is six feet, one inch tall. He weighs about 230 pounds and has gray hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing an LSW navy blue shirt and khaki shorts

“He also has a tattoo of initials on his left forearm, is missing a portion of his right ear, and has a scar on his lower back,” the Silver Alert noted.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna