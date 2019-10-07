HOUSTON — Police on Wednesday asked the public to keep an eye out for an 87-year-old man who went missing in the Kingwood area, northeast of Houston.

Joseph Louis Kagle, Jr. is described as a white male who is about six feet tall, 200 pounds with gray hair and partial balding. He has brown eyes and a gray beard.

Kagle is believed to be in his white Nissan Altima with an unknown plate number.

He was last seen at his home in the 3900 block of Hickory Glen in Kingwood.

Houston police ask anyone with information to call them at 832-394-1840.

