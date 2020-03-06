83-year-old woman goes missing from Greater East End neighborhood

HOUSTON — Houston police are hoping the public can help them with their search for a missing woman who was last seen around 8:30 Wednesday morning.
Police said Augustina Otero was last seen in the 5000 block of Stimson Street, in the city's Greater East End.
Otero is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 120 pounds. Her eyes and hair are brown and she is Hispanic with light brown skin.
Otero was wearing a light green robe and white shoes.
Anyone who has seen her or who comes in contact with her is asked to call the Houston Police Department's Missing Person Unit at 832-394-1840.
