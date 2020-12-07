Man drowns in Lake Conroe after slipping while docking his boat

CONROE, Texas — An 81-year-old man drowned Sunday after falling and hitting his head while docking his boat, according to authorities.
Around 4:30 p.m., Arthur Jansen was docking his boat at the Bentwater Marina when he slipped, hit his head and fell into the water.
Witnesses saw what happened and immediately called 911 and tried to find the man in the water. When authorities arrived, they used sonar units and found Jansen's body around 5 p.m. His body was removed from the water about 20 minutes later.
Authorities said it's the third drowning on Lake Conroe this season and urge everyone who uses the lake to wear a life jacket when in, on or near the water.
Great news if you watch TV with an antenna
KHOU has just upgraded its technology. If you were unable to receive KHOU with your antenna in the past, try again on channel 11.11. You may have to rescan your channels for it to work – if that’s the case, we’ve got some instructions at KHOU.com/antenna. If you already see KHOU on 11.1, you may now ALSO see it on 11.11 – it’s the exact same programming. We’re really excited to be able to bring our KHOU 11 News, CBS shows and sports, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Great Day Houston to more homes around the area. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us here and we’ll try to get you set up.