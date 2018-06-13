HOUSTON - They say education knows no bounds. The saying rang true on the 4th floor of 701 North San Jacinto, the downtown Houston location where Harris County houses hundreds of inmates.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, 80 inmates in blue caps and gowns graduated from Houston Community College. Each of them earned a Certificate of Completion for various high-demand vocational courses, like warehousing and O.S.H.A.

"These are human beings. These are individuals that have a skill," said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Paul Reyes, 34, has been in the Harris County Jail before. He's currently waiting for his next pre-trial hearing. Reyes is one of four inmates who earned the highest scores on a trio of tests.

"That’s amazing. That’s awesome. It shows me that there is more," Reyes said. "People make mistakes, and we try harder, and we apply ourselves in a more positive manner, and we just want to do better in life."

The educational programs provided by HCC inside the Harris County Jail are voluntary. Admission in the program is competitive and available to pre-trial detainees who must pass a trio of tests. The materials are paid for by an inmate's commissary and HCC. Graduates of the program have access to HCC services like job placement and continued education.

"The message here is to try and give them opportunity, because there’s many here who want that chance," Gonzalez said. "We need to get them going, and we can lend a helping hand."

