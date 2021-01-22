8-year-old Max raised $1,000 over the summer for the family of Officer Anthony Dia, who was killed in the line of duty on July 4.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An 8-year-old boy is selling hot cocoa this weekend at a stand in front of his west Toledo home in an effort to raise money for the family of the late Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker.

Stalker was shot and killed in the line of duty, while working perimeter security at a standoff in central Toledo on Monday.

Max braved the cold and wind to sell hot cocoa and donated the proceeds to Officer Stalker’s family. In July, Max sold lemonade & donated the proceeds to the family of Officer Dia. Max, we thank you for the ongoing support of #toledopolice and for encouraging our officers. pic.twitter.com/Bvl0BAGvhb — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) January 24, 2021

Max’s mom said Max and his friends raised more than $6,000 for the Stalker family on Saturday.

The Stalkers even dropped by a bit with numerous police officers. T