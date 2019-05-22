WILLIS, Texas — Firefighters worked to put out a large fire burning at a townhome community near downtown Willis late Tuesday.

The Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office confirms crews from the county and Conroe worked together to put out the flames.

One firefighter was suffered a minor injury fighting the fire, but was checked out at the scene and was able to return to duty.

The fire scene was in the 100 block of Will Street, just off East Powell Street.

The Red Cross is assisting those families displaced by the fire.

It's unclear how the fire started.

Google Earth shows the location of the fire scene

Google Earth

