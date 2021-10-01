$7.75M Texas Lotto ticket sold in Humble

The ticket was sold for Saturday's drawing at Fuel Zone located at 6301 FM 1960 W in Humble.

HUMBLE, Texas — Check your Lotto tickets!

Someone is walking around with a Texas Lotto ticket worth $7.75 million.

The ticket was sold for Saturday's drawing at Fuel Zone located at 6301 FM 1960 W in Humble.

The winning numbers were: 3, 11, 23, 35, 41, 54.

The lucky winner matched all six numbers to win the estimated jackpot prize.

The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are both continuing to dazzle 2021 as they rise to astronomical numbers, with some historically large paydays now up for grabs.

It was only the third time in history, when the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots topped $400 million at the same time, a feat not reached since Oct. 2018. But, now after Saturday's Powerball drawing has still not turned up a winner, and the same for Friday's Mega Millions drawing, the Powerball jackpot is now at $550 million, that's potentially the 9th largest top prize in the game's history.

With the Mega Millions jackpot now at $600 million, this is just the fourth time in the game's history that the jackpot has reached that milestone.