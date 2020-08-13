72-year-old man rescued near Bolivar Peninsula after going missing while fishing

Officials said the fisherman was experiencing symptoms of disorientation and dehydration when he was found by the Coast Guard.

GALVESTON, Texas — A 72-year-old man who went missing while fishing near Bolivar Peninsula Wednesday has been rescued.

The man was flounder fishing with two other people when he somehow got separated from the others.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office was notified of his disappearance and was able to contact the Coast Guard for assistance with locating the man.

A Coast Guard helicopter aircrew and two boat crews were successfully able to find the missing fisherman, who officials said was experiencing symptoms of disorientation and dehydration.

The fisherman was hoisted into the helicopter and taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch.

His current condition is unknown.